Oprah, Bush join Call to Unite livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former US President George W Bush are among 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Call to Unite - starting on Friday at midnight GMT (10am AEST on Saturday) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms - hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.