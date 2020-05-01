World

Oprah, Bush join Call to Unite livestream

By AAP Newswire

The Call to Unite - AAP

1 of 1

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former US President George W Bush are among 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Call to Unite - starting on Friday at midnight GMT (10am AEST on Saturday) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms - hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, rapper Charlamagne tha God, the African Children's Choir, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and US pastor Rick Warren are also among those who will offer prayers, songs and inspirational messages, organisers said.

"As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment," the organisers said in a statement, inviting people around the world to "join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours".

The livestream, one of several remotely produced events aimed at bringing people together during the pandemic, is organised by Tim Shriver, the chairman of the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics, founded in 1968, provides year-round sports training for people with intellectual disabilities but its programs have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Latest articles

Golf

Adam Scott to show live match on Instagram

Masters champion Adam Scott will play nine holes at Maleny Golf Club on Friday morning in a round set to be broadcast on his Instagram account.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Women’s PGA Championship moved to October

The Women’s PGA Championship has been postponed to October but the LPGA has announced it wants to restart the 2020 Tour by the middle of July.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Ryder Cup might go ahead without fans

Team Europe captain Pagraig Harrington concedes this year’s Ryder Cup may have to be held without spectator galleries in the USA.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Figures reveal pain of world’s lockdowns

The fear of new waves of coronavirus infections has tempered hopes that struggling economies can return to normal, as data reveals the extent of the damage.

AAP Newswire
World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire