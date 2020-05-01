French daily virus death toll rises by 289

World
French daily virus death toll rises by 289By AAP Newswire
The number of people who have died of coronavirus infection in France has increased by 289 or 1.2 per cent to 24,376, the lowest increase on a weekday since the end of March, government data shows.
On Sunday, only 242 new deaths were reported but on Sundays the data reporting from nursing homes is often delayed, leading to a catch-up during the week.
Health Ministry chief Jerome Salomon said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 4019 on Thursday from 4207 on Wednesday, down for a 22nd consecutive day.
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 26,283 from 26,834, also continuing an uninterrupted fall since more than two weeks.