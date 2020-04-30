World

Spain’s virus death tally lowest in weeks

By AAP Newswire

A closed bar in Madrid, Spain - AAP

1 of 1

Spain has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus death tally in six weeks but data showing the economy shrank by the widest margin on record in the first three months of the year laid bare the heavy cost of measures to control the outbreak.

Spain has had one of the world's worst outbreaks with more than 24,000 COVID-19 fatalities and in mid-March imposed one of the strictest lockdowns, though officials are confident the worst has passed and want to start easing measures next week.

Across the country, devastated businesses are contemplating how to return to normal in an environment where meticulous hygiene and social distancing will be of paramount importance.

Beaches and hotels lie empty in a tourism sector that is one of the biggest contributors to the economy. Another big driver, construction and real estate, is at a standstill after only just recovering from the 2008 financial crisis.

The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus recorded overnight in Spain fell to 268, the lowest since March 20, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Cases rose to 213,435 - in a population of 47 million - from 212,917 the day before.

Spain's economy shrunk by 5.2 per cent in the first quarter compared with the previous period, preliminary data showed, with household spending plunging 7.5 per cent as people hunkered down at home with most shops, bars and restaurants closed in March.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez outlined a four-phase plan to lift the lockdown with a planned return to normality by end-June.

Under the plan, hairdressers and other businesses that operate via appointment will open from Monday, while restaurants will be able to offer takeaway services.

By the end of June, beaches will be able to reopen.

Different areas of the country will progress through the stages at different rates depending on how the rate of infection evolves and other criteria like compliance with social distancing rules.

Latest articles

World

Spain’s virus death tally lowest in weeks

The number of fatalities related to the novel coronavirus recorded overnight in Spain fell to 268, the lowest tally in nearly six weeks.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump brushes off polls showing Biden lead

Donald Trump does not expect the US election to be a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus, and is surprised Joe Biden is leading in the polls.

AAP Newswire
World

To ski or not to ski? The COVID question

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her deputy Winston Peters both want border arrangements with Australia to resume, but differ on when that is possible.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hopes for virus drug as economies stumble

A major advance in COVID-19 treatment has boosted hopes in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as ravaged economies look to when they can reopen.

AAP Newswire
World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire