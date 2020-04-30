World

Trump says China wants him to lose US vote

By AAP Newswire

President Donald Trump says China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid in November.

In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump talked tough on China and said he is looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the virus.

"I can do a lot," he said.

Trump has been heaping blame on China for a global pandemic that has killed at least 60,000 people in the United States according to a Reuters tally, and thrown the US economy into a deep recession, putting in jeopardy his hopes for another four-year term.

The Republican president, often accused of not acting early enough to prepare the United States for the spread of the virus, said he believed China should have been more active in letting the world know about the coronavirus much sooner.

Asked whether he was considering the use of tariffs or even debt write-offs for China, Trump would not offer specifics.

"There are many things I can do," he said. "We're looking for what happened."

"China will do anything they can to have me lose this race," said Trump.

He said he believes Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the race to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues.

"They're constantly using public relations to try to make it like they're innocent parties," he said of Chinese officials.

He said the trade deal that he concluded with Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at reducing chronic US trade deficits with China had been "upset very badly" by the economic fallout from the virus.

A senior Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that an informal "truce" in the war of words that Trump and Xi essentially agreed to in a phone call in late March now appeared to be over.

The two leaders had promised that their governments would do everything possible to cooperate to contain the coronavirus. In recent days, Washington and Beijing have traded increasingly bitter recriminations over the origin of the virus and the response to it.

However, Trump and his top aides, while stepping up their anti-China rhetoric, have stopped short of directly criticising Xi, who the US president has repeatedly called his "friend".

Trump also said South Korea has agreed to pay the United States more money for a defence cooperation agreement but would not be drawn out on how much.

"We can make a deal. They want to make a deal," Trump said.

"They've agreed to pay a lot of money. They're paying a lot more money than they did when I got here (in January 2017)."

The United States stations roughly 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty.

Trump is leading a triage effort to try to keep the US economy afloat through stimulus payments to individuals and companies while nudging state governors to carefully reopen their states as new infections decline.

He said he is happy with the way many governors are operating under the strain of the virus but said some need to improve. He would not name names.

Trump's handling of the virus has come under scrutiny. Forty-three per cent of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the coronavirus, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll from April 27-28.

But the president got some good news when Gilead Sciences said it's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir was showing progress in treating virus victims.

Trump has also seeking an accelerated timetable on development of a vaccine.

"I think things are moving along very nicely," he said.

At the end of the half-hour interview, Trump offered lighthearted remarks about a newly released Navy video purportedly showing an unidentified flying object.

"I just wonder if it's real," he said. "That's a hell of a video."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton police investigating erratic driver in stolen vehicle

Shepparton police are investigating a stolen vehicle which was seen driving erratically and evading police on multiple occasions early Thursday morning. Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Luke Arrowsmith said the vehicle, a white...

Liz Mellino
News

Keeping Shepparton youth connected

Homebound school students and vulnerable families are being supported with food deliveries and activity packs developed and delivered by Shepparton’s Lighthouse Project staff and volunteers during the Covid-19 isolation period. Lighthouse executive...

John Lewis
News

Kyabram man to be sentenced after guilty plea to Mooroopna stabbing

A Kyabram man is set to be sentenced after stabbing a man six times with a fillet knife in Mooroopna last year.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

Countries mull changes to public transit

The process of commuting via trains, buses and ferries will have to be re-imagined for the coronavirus era as countries begin to consider reopening economies.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire