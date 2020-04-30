World

French virus death toll rises above 24,000

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus infection in France has risen by 427 to 24,087, with the rate of increase slightly speeding up again after slowing on previous day, the health ministry says.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday stands at 128,442, up 1607 over 24 hours.

The figure stood at 129,859 on Tuesday but was tweaked a day after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that France would not end its coronavirus lockdown unless the number of new cases falls below 3000 per day.

"It's a statistical readjustment linked to a change in the sampling", a ministry spokesman said.

The death toll has increased 1.8 per cent over 24 hours, versus 1.6 per cent on Tuesday and 1.9 per cent on Monday.

Out of the 24,087 total, 15,053 fatalities occurred in hospitals, a figure up 1.6 per cent, and 9034 in nursing homes, up 2.0 per cent.

As Britain added nursing homes deaths to the tally from hospitals to give a total of 26,097 fatalities, it became the third-most affected country in the world behind the United States and Italy and ahead of Spain and France.

The number of people in French hospitals with the COVID-19 infection fell to 26,834 from 27,484 on Tuesday, recording a 2.4 per cent decline, its sharpest since a downward trend began 15 days ago.

The number of people in intensive care fell 4.1 per cent to 4207, a figure almost half of the 7148 on April 8 and down for the 21st consecutive day.

