World

UK virus death toll 2nd-highest in Europe

By AAP Newswire

Street cleaner in London - AAP

1 of 1

The United Kingdom now has Europe's second-highest official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures that cover fatalities in all settings including in nursing homes.

Public Health England (PHE) said on Wednesday that 26,097 people had died after testing positive for the coronavirus as of April 28. That means the United Kingdom has had more COVID-19 deaths than France and Spain have reported.

"These more complete data will give us a fuller and more up to date picture of deaths in England and will inform the government's approach as we continue to protect the public," Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said.

Although international comparisons are difficult, the new figures confirm Britain's place among the European countries worst hit hardest by the pandemic.

Italy said on Wednesday that 27,682 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Like Britain, its figures are based on deaths following positive coronavirus tests, in all settings.

Latest articles

National

Calls for virus support at NSW aged home

Anglicare’s Newmarch House is under fire as residents’ families and the state government urge the operator to lift its game after 12 deaths at the facility.

AAP Newswire
National

Tas to release report on virus outbreak

Tasmania is poised to release a report on a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the northwest as staff return to work at the hospital at the heart of the cluster.

AAP Newswire
National

Stoush over Victoria’s schools continues

Victoria is standing firm against pressure from the federal government to have its schoolchildren ready to return to face-to-face learning within a month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Assange case may be delayed until November

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s court case has been delayed over a judge’s concerns he and his lawyers won’t be able to attend the next hearing in person.

AAP Newswire