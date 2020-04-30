Italy death toll falls, new cases stable

World

By AAP Newswire

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 323 against 382 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 2086, broadly stable from 2091 on the previous day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 27,682, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died and recovered, amounts to 203,591, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness declined to 104,657 from 105,205 on Tuesday.

There were 1795 people in intensive care on Wednesday against a previous 1863, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 71,252 were declared recovered against 68,941 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.313 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.275 million the day before, out of a population of about 60 million.

