Italy death toll falls, new cases stable

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 323 against 382 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 2086, broadly stable from 2091 on the previous day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 27,682, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.