World

UK PM back at work after birth of son

By AAP Newswire

Larry the cat sits outside 10 Downing Street in London - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back at work at his Downing Street office after being present while his fiancee Carrie Symonds gave birth to their son, his political spokesman says.

"The birth took place at an NHS (National Health Service) hospital in London and the PM was present throughout," the spokesman said, declining to give any more details of the birth.

"The PM was with Ms Symonds this morning for the birth of their son and is now back at work in Number 10 ... I think later in the year he'll take a short period of paternity leave."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton FoodShare demand soars

Shepparton FoodShare is working flat out to meet a soaring demand for staple food supplies for struggling individuals and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said food parcel requests had increased sharply...

John Lewis
News

Time for a Shepparton icon

I have been inspired by a page of pictures of iconic images published in yesterday’s News

John Lewis
News

Greater Shepparton City Council takes $2.2 million hit to budget

The Greater Shepparton City Council’s 2020/2021 budget will take an expected $2.22 million hit due to COVID-19. Mayor Seema Abdullah said the draft budget, released on Tuesday night, had been prepared on the assumption COVID-19 restrictions...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea silent on Kim’s whereabouts

Officials in North Korea have continued to ignore widespread speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.

AAP Newswire