Suicide bomb kills three in Kabul, 15 hurt

By AAP Newswire

Afghan soldiers - AAP

A suicide bomber has targeted a base belonging to Afghan special forces on the southern outskirts of the capital Kabul, killing at least three civilians and wounding 15.

The government blamed the Taliban for Wednesday's attack, which took place a day after the country's defence minister and the commander of US forces in Afghanistan visited the facility.

The bombing happened outside the base for army commandos as civilian contractors working in the facility waited outside to get into the base, said a military official.

Tareq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the site of the bombing was in the Chahar Asyab district and accused the Taliban over the attack, calling it a crime against humanity.

"The target was likely the base itself, but the bomber failed to reach his target and instead killed innocent civilians," Arian said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but both the Taliban and Islamic State are active in Kabul and its surroundings and have repeatedly struck military and civilian targets.

On Tuesday, Afghan defence minister General Assadullah Khalid and the US forces' commander, General Scott Miller, visited the base, known as Army Commando Corps, praising achievements of Afghan commandos and their dedication in defending the country.

Also on Wednesday, a sticky bomb attached to vehicle detonated elsewhere in Kabul, wounding three civilians, according to Firdaus Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief. No one claimed responsibility for that attack.

The Taliban have continued to attack security outposts, even as the US and NATO proceed with a full troop withdrawal which is set to be completed next year under a deal signed at the end of February between US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban.

