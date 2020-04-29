World

Italy COVID-19 infections surpass 200,000

By AAP Newswire

Giuseppe Conte - AAP

1 of 1

Italy's tally of coronavirus infections has surpassed 200,000 while the death toll from the epidemic rose by 382 to 27,359.

The total number of confirmed infections rose to 201,505, up 1.05 per cent from the previous day, the Civil Protection Agency said in a bulletin.

More encouragingly, the number of active cases and the number of patients under intensive care both went down, by 608 to 105,205 and by 93 to 1863 respectively.

Italy is one of the worst-affected countries in the world.

Only the United States has counted more dead, and only the US and Spain have recorded more infections.

The spread of the virus, however, has been slowing since late March, and the government has announced a limited softening of lockdown measures from May 4.

"We have taken some little steps forward, for some it is not enough, but we cannot do more at this moment," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said visiting the Lodi province, one of the original virus clusters.

He was responding to widespread discontent about plans to reopen the country, criticised by many as lacking clarity and not going far enough.

Conte said the government was taking a "calculated risk" in allowing 4.5 million people return to work as of next Monday, and could not afford bolder action like reopening schools.

A relaxation of stay-at-home rules is also on the agenda for May 4, as people will be allowed to do more outdoor exercise and visit relatives, boyfriends or girlfriends.

Latest articles

News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

World

Canada’s worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea silent on Kim’s whereabouts

Officials in North Korea have continued to ignore widespread speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.

AAP Newswire
World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire