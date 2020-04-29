World

Protesters torch four banks in Lebanon

By AAP Newswire

Workers clean up outside a bank in Tripoli

Lebanese protesters have returned to the streets, attacking and burning banks to protest the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

According to witnesses in Tripoli, protesters took to the streets and torched four banks in the city on Tuesday.

Violence erupted following the funeral of Fawaz Samman, a 26-year-old man who died of wounds suffered during overnight clashes between protesters and the army in the northern city.

The incident prompted the army to fire tear gas at the protesters to stop them.

According to local television stations, Samman was shot in the leg with a live bullet shortly after he left his shop in Tripoli.

The Lebanese army expressed sorrow for Samman's death and said it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the army called on the protesters to continue demonstrating peacefully but to stop "damaging public property".

The value of the Lebanese pound against the US dollar has been declining since October, when demonstrators took to the streets calling for economic reforms and accusing the ruling class of corruption.

