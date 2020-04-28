World

Car rams 2 police motorcyclists in France

By AAP Newswire

French motorbike police officers in Colombes - AAP

A motorist deliberately drove his car into two police motorcyclists on patrol in a Paris suburb, gravely injuring both, police unions say.

The incident took place in Colombes in the northwestern outskirts of Paris on Monday.

Video footage circulating on social media and on the website of daily newspaper Le Parisien showed one motorbike sandwiched between the crumpled bonnets of a police car and a black BMW and debris from a second bike strewn on the road.

"Two police motorcyclists in a serious condition after being deliberately hit in Colombes by an individual who also rammed a police car. Thoughts with our colleagues," the Synergie-Officiers union wrote on social media.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner hailed the response of officers who gave first aid to their comrades at the scene.

"My thoughts go out to the two injured policemen who were committed to protecting us," Castaner wrote on Twitter.

Police sources called the incident a deliberate act.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the perpetrator targeted the officers to avenge events in Palestine.

