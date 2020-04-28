Italy’s daily coronavirus death toll rises

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 333 against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1739 from 2324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since March 10.

The total death toll in Italy since its outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 26,977, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.