France virus death toll goes beyond 23,000

World
France virus death toll goes beyond 23,000By AAP Newswire
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 437 to 23,293, the health ministry says.
The 1.9 per cent increase on Monday is the highest in four days but well below the more than 4.0 per cent rate recorded 10 days ago.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infection fell further to 28,055 from 28,217 on Sunday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4608 from 4682 on Sunday.
Both have been on a downward trend for more than 10 days.