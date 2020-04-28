World

France virus death toll goes beyond 23,000

By AAP Newswire

Handmade face masks are fixed to dry in Paris - AAP

1 of 1

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 437 to 23,293, the health ministry says.

The 1.9 per cent increase on Monday is the highest in four days but well below the more than 4.0 per cent rate recorded 10 days ago.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infection fell further to 28,055 from 28,217 on Sunday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4608 from 4682 on Sunday.

Both have been on a downward trend for more than 10 days.

Latest articles

Rugby

Gould wants NRL ban for Latrell, Addo-Carr

Former Penrith boss Phil Gould has called for Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell to be banned for the NRL season for flouting social distancing laws.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos’ Fifita undergoes knee surgery

Brisbane have revealed back-rower David Fifita has undergone knee surgery but have no timeline for his recovery just weeks before the NRL’s proposed re-start.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NZ Rugby launches major Super Rugby review

Super Rugby is coming under the microscope from NZ Rugby bosses, fuelling speculation major changes are in the wind for the SANZAAR competition.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Doubt over reports Kim Jong-un gravely ill

Officials in China and South Korea have cast doubts over media reports that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.

AAP Newswire
World

Canada’s worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea silent on Kim’s whereabouts

Officials in North Korea have continued to ignore widespread speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.

AAP Newswire