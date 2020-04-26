World

G20 launches initiative for health tools

By AAP Newswire

G20 conference in Saudi Arabia. - AAP



The group of 20 rich and emerging economies has launched an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight coronavirus.

The finance minister of Saudi Arabia, the current G20 chair, said on Sunday the group is still working to bridge an estimated $US8 billion ($A13 billion) funding gap to combat the pandemic.

"The G20 will continue reinforcing global cooperation on all fronts, and most importantly, on closing the immediate health financing gap," Mohammed al-Jadaan said in a statement launching the 'Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator' initiative.

He added that "the international community is still facing extraordinary uncertainty about the depth and duration of this health crisis", the statement said.

Saudi Arabia earlier this month pledged $US500 million ($A783 million) to support global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement, it repeated its call on all countries, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and the private sector to help close the financing gap.

