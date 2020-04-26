French daily virus deaths drop below 200

The daily death toll of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals has dropped to 198, according to figures provided by the health ministry.

The figures released on Saturday appear to confirm that the epidemic is lessening in France, although caution is required, as weekend figures are often understated.

In total France has now recorded 22,614 deaths of COVID-19 patients: 14,050 in hospitals and 8564 in nursing homes and similar establishments, with the latter toll up 171 on Friday.

The number of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients also continued to slowly decline, at 4725, down 145 from Friday.

The ministry noted that the number of non-coronavirus patients in intensive care had risen, and urged those suffering from other chronic or urgent illnesses to seek timely treatment.

France's total count of confirmed COVID-19 infections now stands at 124,114.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will present the government's plan to unwind the country's coronavirus lockdown to parliament on Tuesday, followed by a debate and vote, his office said in a statement on Saturday.

The lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to slow the spread of the virus has been in place since March 17 and is due to be lifted on May 11.

Macron is aiming to ease some of the lockdown measures then with schools reopening first, although the government has yet to finalise how it might work in practice.

France has also offered retailers some relief by saying it wants them to reopen on May 11, though some curbs could remain in certain areas to delay a new wave of the coronavirus.