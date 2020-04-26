US, Russia back co-operation in statement

5370537724001

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have issued a rare joint statement commemorating a 1945 World War II link-up of US and Soviet troops on their way to defeat Nazi Germany as an example of how their countries can co-operate.

The statement by Trump and Putin comes amid deep strains in US-Russian ties over a raft of issues from arms control, the Syrian conflict and Russia's intervention in Ukraine to US charges that Russian authorities have spread disinformation about the coronavirus and interfered in US election campaigns.