Anzac Day inspires the fight against virus

Anzac Day has been commemorated in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with calls to take inspiration in today's battle against the coronavirus from those who have served in the past.

While official events were cancelled, dozens of Australian ambassadors streamed wreath-laying ceremonies and addresses, and governments across all three regions sent messages of solidarity.

Anzac Day tributes occurred in the UK, France, Turkey, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Malta, Greece, Cyprus, Russia, Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Nigeria and South Africa.

In a special commemoration streamed in London, Australian High Commissioner George Brandis said the legacy of those who served has perhaps never been more important than in the current battle against coronavirus.

"It is the very attributes of courage in the face of adversity, of endurance and resolve, which the Anzacs showed, which we must now embrace in response to our own very different time of trial," Mr Brandis said.

"So today let us not only remember them and honour them, let us be inspired by them as well. Lest we forget."

Prince Edward - the Duke of Kent and the Queen's first cousin - paid tribute to service men and women from Australia and New Zealand on behalf of the British royal family.

He saw the qualities of those who have served shining through those fighting against COVID-19.

"Those who continue to serve beyond the Australian and New Zealand armed forces in this global fight reflect the best traditions of those who've served before, showing courage, determination and verve," Prince Edward said in a statement on Twitter.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted in remembrance of the "brave and selfless sacrifice of Australians and New Zealanders, including those that served alongside our own British soldiers".

Local officials and police in the Somme Valley, where the Australian War Memorial in France is located, also paid tribute by laying wreaths and flying a drone over the cenotaph.

"One hundred and two years ago, Villers-Bretonneux was the scene of a tragic battle in which many Australians sacrificed their lives there. In accordance with the rules of social distancing, a moment of meditation took place this morning," the Gendarmerie de la Somme posted on Twitter.

In Paris a lone French Republican Guard and in London a solitary British Coldstream Guard both played the Last Post and Reveille on bugles over their empty cities.

The French government also invited Australian Defence Attache to France Colonel Joel Dooley and fellow ADF members laid wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Wreaths were laid by Australian diplomats in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Malta, Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Kenya and Mauritius.

Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw paid tribute to the Australian and Pakistani troops who fought alongside each other at Gallipoli by reciting a lesser-known stanza from Paul Binyon's poem For The Fallen, from which The Ode Of Remembrance is a stanza.

"As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust, Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain," Dr Shaw said.

"As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,

"To the end, to the end, they remain."