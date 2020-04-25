World

US heading toward staggering virus debt

By AAP Newswire

The US Treasury Department in Washington. - AAP

Coronavirus relief packages will see the US deficit mushroom to $US 3.7 trillion ($A5.7 trillion) in 2020, according to the latest projection from the Congressional Budget Office.

One of the lasting legacies of the coronavirus pandemic will be staggering debts and deficits on the US balance sheet, in a fiscal clamp that is likely to persist for a generation, or even into perpetuity.

Four coronavirus relief bills have been signed into law by President Donald Trump. A fifth bill is already in the works, and will be "expensive," according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The deficit for 2021 is estimated to tally $2.1 trillion ($A3.2 trillion), double previous CBO estimates.

The report predicts a devastating hit to the economy this quarter at an annualised rate of decline of 40 per cent - probably the sharpest economic shock ever - accompanied by a 15 per cent unemployment rate this spring and summer. For the entire year, the economy is predicted to shrink by 5.6 per cent.

CBO Director Phillip Swagel cautioned that there is "enormous uncertainty" to the projections, given the unprecedented nature of the crisis, but it's plain the economic shock is unlike anything seen since the Great Depression.

"Challenges in the economy and the labour market are expected to persist for some time," Swagel wrote in a blog post. He said the economy is likely to begin rebounding in the third quarter, but the jobless rate will remain about 10 per cent by the end of 2021.

On the government front, coronavirus-related figures point to red ink unparallelled since World War II.

The deficit was entrenched long before the virus, with federal revenues shrinking to well below historic averages and the spending side of the ledger rising thanks to record Pentagon expenditures and the addition of baby boomers to Medicare and Social Security.

No one has even seriously tried tackling the debt since a failed effort by former GOP Speaker John Boehner of Ohio and President Barack Obama almost a decade ago.

There's also no agreement on what levels of debt and deficits are sustainable.

The CBO has long said that lawmakers eventually will be forced to tackle the government's chronic financial woes, if for no other reason than the looming insolvency of Social Security and Medicare. When Social Security runs out of reserves in the next decade, the system will be able to pay only 79 per cent of benefits.

The problem is landing in the lap of whoever is elected in November in a race that's been transformed by the crisis.

The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, supported numerous deficit-reduction bills over his long career but has moved significantly to the left in hopes of uniting party progressives behind him.

