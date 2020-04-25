World

Protesters demand Wisconsin reopen

By AAP Newswire

Protesters at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin. - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of protesters have demanded Democratic Governor Tony Evers reopen Wisconsin even as the state reported its largest single day jump of new coronavirus cases.

Many of the protesters wore hats supporting President Donald Trump, waved American flags and carried "Go Back To Work" and "Open Wis. Now" signs, as they called for the first-term governor to end the state's state-at-home order in effect until May 26.

Wisconsin is expected to be a critical state in November's presidential election as President DonaldTrump seeks a second term.

"Don't let the Communist take over our country ... stand strong, be united and stand tall and proud for America," said a protester using a megaphone.

There was also a quiet counter-protest - a woman standing under a tree wearing a face mask, holding a bottle of hand sanitiser and a sign that said, "Please Go Home."

There have been similar protests in several states, angering governors trying to contain coronavirus outbreaks through social distancing measures largely ignored by the demonstrators.

Wisconsin officials reported 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday - the largest one-day increase in the state since the outbreak began.

Friday also saw Wisconsin joining Georgia, Oklahoma and a handful of other states that took their first tentative steps at reopening for business, despite the disapproval of health experts.

Wisconsin libraries and non-essential businesses like clothing stores are now allowed to do curbside pickups, golf courses are open for play and lawn care businesses could begin operating if the work can be done by one person.

