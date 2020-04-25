World

Canada murders began with partner assault

By AAP Newswire

A memorial for a Nova Scotia shooting victim - AAP

Canada's worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police have confirmed.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Darren Campbell says the weekend shooting rampage started with an assault by the suspect on his girlfriend.

It ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia.

"She did manage to escape. That could well have been the catalyst of events," Campbell said on Friday.

Authorities are also not discounting the suspect planned some of the murders.

Campbell said the girlfriend hid overnight in the woods from the suspect, who has been identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

Police have said Wortman acted alone in the shooting spree that killed the 22 people in more than 16 crime scenes across several rural communities

Campbell said they found 13 dead victims in the rural community of Portapique, a quiet community of 100 residents where the suspect lived part-time.

Campbell said the suspect had a pistol that was acquired in Canada and several long-barrelled guns that were obtained in the US.

Police found "several people who were deceased, some of which were lying in the roadway".

Campbell said the suspect killed two men and a woman and set their house on fire. He knew at least two of them.

He then approached another residence in that area where he knew people, and knocked on the door.

But the people inside did not answer and he left. The occupants called 911 and confirmed the suspect was armed and was driving what looked like a police car.

He then shot a woman on the street and pulled cars over and shot and killed people, Campbell said.

The suspect was shot to death on Sunday morning, about 13 hours after the attacks began.

"There seems to be a trail of individuals who had problems with Mr Wortman," Campbell said.

Police have said Wortman carried out much of the attack disguised as a police officer in a vehicle marked to seem like a patrol car.

