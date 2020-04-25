NZ’s Ardern leads Anzac Day tributes

New Zealand's leaders have risen at dawn on Anzac Day, defying the national lockdown to recognise past sacrifices and understand the country's war-woven threads.

For the first time since the Gallipoli campaign in 1915, there was no formal service in New Zealand.

Instead, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of many thousands of Kiwis who spent at least a minute of their mornings in contemplation by their letterbox.

Ms Ardern has relocated her family to Wellington for the duration of the lockdown, and left the official residence at Premier House just prior to the national recognition at 6am.

She also issued a message, addressing both the unique nature of the 2020 commemoration and the ways that war have shaped her modern nation.

"While we cannot gather in person, we join in spirit as we remember the service and sacrifice of New Zealanders in times of war and crisis," she said.

"Many New Zealanders have been affected by war or know somebody who has.

"Returned and current service personnel, friends and families of the fallen, New Zealanders who have come to start a new life here as refugees - through Anzac Day we are all connected."

Ms Ardern also noted the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

"There are still some in our communities who served in that war and I hope New Zealanders will reach out in our thoughts to these brave veterans who were part of the fight against tyranny," she said.

"We are privileged also to have still among us veterans from J-Force, from Malaya, Korea and Vietnam, as well as from subsequent conflicts and peacekeeping efforts.

Defence Minister Ron Mark also had a message read out as part of Radio New Zealand's official broadcast of the morning.

"While there can be none of the customary dawn services, no breakfasts, tots of rum or pints with old mates, almost none of the events we normally associate with this special day, we can still take the time to pause, reflect and pay our respects to those who gave so much, not just 105 years ago at Gallipoli, and during the Second World War, but for every conflict and operation that we've been involved in since then," he said.

"We owe them that; and it is a privilege to do so."