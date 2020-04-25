World

Aussie to ‘walk in faith’ in vaccine trial

By AAP Newswire

A person is injected in a vaccine trial at Oxford University - AAP

1 of 1

An Australian man who is testing a potential coronavirus vaccine in the UK says he is taking a "walk in faith".

Dr Edward O'Neill was one of the first two people injected as part of trials for a potential vaccine that has been developed by Oxford University.

The Sydney man, who's been researching radiation oncology at the university for two years, joined the trial because he wants to help the world beat COVID-19 faster.

"It just seems like the right thing to do, to ensure that we can combat this disease a little and get over it a lot faster," Dr O'Neill said.

His wife knew he was taking the injection and wanted to join the trial too but was unable as she's breastfeeding their son.

Dr O'Neill has not been told whether he's been given the trial vaccine or if he's part of the control group.

When asked if he had any concerns about safety, he said he would "walk in faith" and trust his fellow scientists.

"You can never fully exclude any potential risk, but I think you have to walk in faith with these things, you have trust that the work is being done (by scientists) as best as they can and know that the cause is important," Dr O'Neill said.

The Australian admitted that as a researcher himself, he would also get a chance to gain a unique perspective on a scientific study.

"It's important for myself to know what the other end of a clinical study looks like as well," Dr O'Neill said.

"So it's been informative for me as well."

Scientists across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed more than 191,000 people and ravaged financial markets.

Latest articles

News

Drought support officer on job

Drought support officer Peter Craze is actively involved as a referral point for farmers across the Federation Council area ensuring access to key support programs and initiatives. In 2019, the Federation Council area was identified as drought...

Robert Muir
News

No new local cases as numbers remain low

*Statistics sourced from Department of Health & Human Services Victoria and NSW Health. As of 11am Friday, April 24 the Federation Council area remained at seven confirmed COVID-19 cases with five of those now recovered. Indigo Shire is still...

Corowa Free Press
News

What is telehealth?

Telehealth is the name given to a health appointment that is held via a phone call or a video call, this can be from the comfort of your own home. It is important to continue to see your doctor for your regular appointments. If you have a health...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump warns China of COVID-19 consequences

Donald Trump has accused China of a lack of transparency after COVID-19 broke out, saying it should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible”.

AAP Newswire
World

Doubt over reports Kim Jong-un gravely ill

Officials in China and South Korea have cast doubts over media reports that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.

AAP Newswire