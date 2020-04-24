World

UK PM Johnson to return to work: report

By AAP Newswire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to return to work as early as Monday to take back control of the coronavirus crisis, the Telegraph reported.

Earlier this month, Johnson was discharged from a London hospital and was continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers.

Johnson is facing criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the virus outbreak.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis with the number of deaths related to coronavirus hitting 18,738 -- the fifth highest national death toll from the pandemic linked to at least 184,900 deaths worldwide.

Ministers have been struggling to explain high death rates, limited testing and shortages of protective kits.

Johnson has told aides to schedule meetings with cabinet ministers next week to get up to speed, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Ministers are working to roll out a mass testing and tracking programme to try to reduce the rate of transmission and possibly ease stringent measures that have all but shut the economy.

Latest articles

Sport

Godolphin star heading to Seymour

There’s a new stud in town. Seymour’s Northwood Park will be home to Darley Australia stallion Blue Point, which is set to kick off his southern hemisphere stud career in spring after the Godolphin star was retired last year following an historic...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles | KDL in the mix

The third edition of McPherson Media Group’s Best Battles series is upon us, and Kyabram District League joins the fray for the first time. Remember to send in your thoughts about which battles have been chosen – and which others between...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

KDL implements mental health policy

Kyabram District League operations manager Nathaniel Dedman is putting mental health firmly on the agenda as the region’s sporting clubs battle through tough times. Dedman and his organisation have implemented a league-wide mental health...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Doubt over reports Kim Jong-un gravely ill

Officials in China and South Korea have cast doubts over media reports that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump warns China of COVID-19 consequences

Donald Trump has accused China of a lack of transparency after COVID-19 broke out, saying it should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible”.

AAP Newswire