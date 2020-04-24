World

Court allows MH17 witness statements

Dutch judges have ruled out a key anonymous witness statement in the MH17 murder trial but 12 others will be allowed before the court.

Russian Oleg Pulatov and three other men are accused of murder and destroying a civilian airline for co-ordinating the missile launcher used to bring down Malaysia Airlines flight 17 in Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

All 298 people aboard died, including 38 who called Australia home.

Lawyers for Pulatov had appealed to revoke the legal anonymity of 13 protected witnesses.

They argued the Russian wasn't given the chance to take a position on their anonymity when they gave evidence.

The District Court of the Hague ruled on Thursday that one witness statement had been made unlawfully.

The other 12 anonymous witness statements will be accepted as evidence, but Pulatov's lawyers will get a second chance to challenge their validity.

"During the substantive, later, hearing of the case, the court will have to decide whether the statements of the anonymous witnesses may be used as evidence," a court statement said.

"The defence can then raise its objections to the use of the statements of those anonymous witnesses again.

"Today's decision is in this sense a provisional one."

Many witnesses were near the missile launcher when it was fired in Snizhne, Ukraine, six years ago.

Prosecutor Thijs Berger has said some witnesses had family living in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed forces "under a rule of violence".

Multiple witnesses have also told Dutch investigators they feared for their lives.

Witnesses abroad also faced a risk from Russian agents, the prosecutor has said.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, are also accused over the downing of MH17.

All the men are being tried in absentia; Pulatov is the only defendant being represented in court.

The trial is due to resume on June 8.

