World

Finland PM quarantined as virus precaution

By AAP Newswire

FINLAND PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19 - AAP

1 of 1

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will work remotely after an employee at her official residence was discovered to have been in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.

The move was a precautionary measure, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Neither Marin nor the employee have any symptoms, but Marin was being tested.

The employee was in quarantine, but has not been in contact with the prime minister, Marin's family or the prime minister's closest advisors.

The government said the possibility of exposure is extremely low and that Marin was to work as normal using video conferencing and other technical solutions.

Finland has recorded nearly 4300 cases of the coronavirus and 155 fatalities.

Latest articles

News

Lyrids light up the Goulburn Valley night

This spectacular photo of the Lyrids meteor shower passing over our skies was taken by News photographer Rodney Braithwaite early yesterday morning. Rod waited for an hour from 4.20 am on Zeerust Rd to capture the annual visit by the Lyrids...

John Lewis
News

MyWord

It’s been an interesting week watching the leaves turn yellow outside my office window while Prince Finski loafs like a spoiled Russian aristocrat on the couch. Working from home has its benefits and its drawbacks. I have made a strict routine of...

John Lewis
News

Local posties say they are trying their best to deliver your parcels

Greater Shepparton Australia Post services are working around the clock to keep up with increasing demands. Since the pandemic began, Australia Post has seen an extreme jump in the volume of parcels being sent, as more and more locals jump online...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

UK extends lockdown for at least 3 weeks

Britons will stay locked down for at least another three weeks as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 13,000 in the UK.

AAP Newswire