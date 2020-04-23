Europe to mark ‘quiet, solitary’ Anzac Day

For the first time in living memory the stirring bugle call of the Last Post will not sound at Australian war memorials in Europe on Anzac Day.

Just like back home, there won't a dawn service at Gallipoli in Turkey, or at Villers-Bretonneux in northern France or in London.

But despite the coronavirus, commemorations will go on with the Australian High Commission to stream the Canberra dawn service live, and again nine hours later at sunrise in the UK.

High Commissioner George Brandis and acting New Zealand High Commissioner David Evans will then lead a special commemoration service that will be streamed from their respective homes from 11am local time.

Mr Brandis says Australians and New Zealanders will remember in a very different way than what they're accustomed to.

"This year the crowds solemnly gathering at dawn services and cheering along parade routes are replaced by countless acts of quiet, solitary remembrance," he told AAP in a statement.

"But the way we remember matters little. It is what we remember that counts."

Westminster Abbey will also take part the virtual commemoration after its time-honoured Anzac Day service had to be cancelled.

The Dean of Westminster David Hoyle will lay a wreath and pray in view of the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, and resident Australian reverend Jenny Petersen will make also make a video reflection.

While the day will not be marked with ceremonies at Ypres in Belgium, the Australian embassy in Brussels is making virtual tributes.

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Clarke, based at NATO Headquarters, said for him Anzac Day is about remembering his mates he served alongside.

"In particular it's about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice, (and) those who carry a few scars, thinking about their families and the legacy they leave behind," he said in the embassy's Facebook video.

Australian Ambassador to Turkey Marc Innes-Brown said that with the Gallipoli dawn service cancelled, people should watch the Canberra service.

"We may stand apart during these extraordinary times, but we remain together bound by one spirit," he said on Twitter.

The will be no service at the Australian War Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux either, but Australia's embassy in France urged expats and visitors to commemorate anyway.

"From lighting a candle, to decorating windows, playing the Last Post or reciting the Ode, thank you for your unwavering commitment to remembrance and commemoration," the mission said in a Facebook post.

"While the service is cancelled, Anzac Day is not; but in 2020, we will commemorate in a different, more personal, way."