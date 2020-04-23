World

Trump questions Georgia’s reopening plan

By AAP Newswire

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to reopen his state's economy. - AAP

US President Donald Trump says he disagrees with Georgia's aggressive push to reopen its economy in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying it's "just too soon" to lift some restrictions.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican and Trump ally, is allowing businesses such as beauty salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to open as soon as Friday.

Trump said the state is not adhering to federal guidelines for states to restart their economies.

"It's just too soon. I think it's too soon," Trump said on Wednesday.

"They can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit - not much. Because safety has to predominate. We have to have that."

Georgia has had more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19 and has seen more than 800 deaths.

But Trump at his daily briefing on the pandemic largely projected optimism in the nation's battle against the virus. He said he was encouraged to see other states begin to open up their economies and ease restrictions.

Trump's top adviser on the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, said mitigation strategies were working, setting the stage for states to reopen. He urged Kemp to proceed with caution.

"If I were advising the governor, I would tell him, be careful, I would tell him not to just turn the switch on and go," Fauci said, adding that Georgia could see a rebound of the virus, further damaging the state's economy.

In response, Kemp on Twitter praised Trump's leadership but said the state would move forward as planned.

"Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians," he said.

Trump downplayed the chances that the coming autumn or winter could bring another serious wave of COVID-19 cases combined with outbreaks of seasonal flu.

"We will not go through what we went through in the last few months," Trump said. "It may not come back at all."

Instead, Trump said there could be "embers of corona" that could combine with flu to create "a mess."

Fauci, however, said the country needs to be prepared for a second wave.

"We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

