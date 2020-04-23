World

Trump warns Iran with US Navy action

By AAP Newswire

US Navy, Iranian vessels. - AAP

1 of 1

Amid tensions with Iran, President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has given orders for the US Navy to "shoot down and destroy" any Iranian gunboats found to be harassing US ships.

A US Navy video last week showed small Iranian fast boats coming close to American warships as they operated in the northern Persian Gulf near Kuwait, with US Army Apache helicopters.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Trump did not cite a specific event in his tweet, or provide details. The White House had no immediate comment.

The US Navy's Bahrain-based fifth Fleet referred questions about the tweet to the Pentagon, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran responded to Trump's post by claiming the US should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus.

"Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus," Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to the ISNA news agency.

Trump's tweet came after Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had put the Islamic Republic's first military satellite into orbit.

The launch immediately raised concerns among experts on whether the technology used could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Sunday, the Revolutionary Guard acknowledged it had a tense encounter last week with US warships in the Persian Gulf, but alleged without offering evidence that American forces sparked the incident.

The Guard and the Navy routinely have tense encounters in the Persian Gulf and its narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of all oil passes.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man on the right side of the lore

Call it charm, charisma, a disarming smile or a sparkle in the eye. Whatever it takes to turn your life around and reach for the stars — Stan Yarramunua has got it. It’s taken him from an itinerant childhood blighted by poverty to a successful...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton family violence support Zooms ahead

Josh Simm used to sit in a circle with a group of 10 indigenous men to talk about family violence and generational trauma. The large room at the rear of the Dardi Munwurro office on Shepparton’s Wyndham St would become a sacred space for the...

John Lewis
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea. Something simple to bring a bit of colour to a community in the shadow of COVID-19. “I dropped into the local shops and people there seemed...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

What are coronavirus antibody tests?

Around 60 US companies are seeking to develop antibody tests, which can determine if a recovered coronavirus patient now has immunity.

AAP Newswire