World

Spain aims to ease lockdown by late May

By AAP Newswire

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said Spain aims to begin winding down its coronavirus lockdown in the second half of May, though restrictions could come back if the epidemic worsens again in one of the worst-hit nations.

With the world's second most infections, more than 200,000, and Europe's second highest death toll, 21,282, Spain has imposed one of the severest lockdowns, including a controversial bar on children leaving homes even for walks.

It has taken a few tentative easing steps, including allowing some workers to return from last week and giving permission for children to go outside from next weekend, but most restrictions remain in force.

With the epidemic seemingly having passed its peak, measures will be eased slowly and gradually to ensure safety, Sanchez said at a parliamentary session where he will ask lawmakers to extend the state of emergency until May 9.

"We will be going back-and-forth depending on how the pandemic evolves," he said.

On Tuesday night, the government bowed to public pressure and said children under 14 would be able to take short walks outside under supervision.

A sharp slowdown in infections has Spaniards optimistic their nightmare may be easing, and officials are turning their attention to restarting the flagging economy.

Spain reported 435 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, roughly in line with the 2 per cent increases reported in the past few days.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 4,211 to 208,389, according to the health ministry.

Latest articles

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died in a horror crash involving a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the Major Collision Investigation Unit at the scene.

AAP Newswire
National

Prison Arabic ban ‘not human right breach’

A senior NSW judge says a ban on a notorious high-risk prisoner using Arabic to talk to family in prison isn’t racial discrimination.

AAP Newswire
National

Uber Eats drivers not employees: tribunal

The full bench of the Fair Work Commission has ruled those delivering food bought on the Uber Eats platform are not employees of the tech giant.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

What are coronavirus antibody tests?

Around 60 US companies are seeking to develop antibody tests, which can determine if a recovered coronavirus patient now has immunity.

AAP Newswire