Spain aims to ease lockdown by late May

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said Spain aims to begin winding down its coronavirus lockdown in the second half of May, though restrictions could come back if the epidemic worsens again in one of the worst-hit nations.

With the world's second most infections, more than 200,000, and Europe's second highest death toll, 21,282, Spain has imposed one of the severest lockdowns, including a controversial bar on children leaving homes even for walks.