Turnbull confirms NZ demand on refugees

By AAP Newswire

Malcolm Turnbull has praised Jacinda Ardern's leadership in his book. - AAP

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed New Zealand only ever offered conditional support to resettle 150 refugees from Australia's offshore detention regime.

Mr Turnbull, Australia's prime minister from 2015 to 2018, published his political memoirs, titled 'A Bigger Picture' on Monday.

In the book, Mr Turnbull writes New Zealand leaders then and now, John Key and Jacinda Ardern, both insisted on settling women and children, above men, in New Zealand as part of a resettlement deal brokered in 2013.

That deal has never entered into force and likely never will.

Writing about the predicament he faced in 2015, during Mr Key's leadership when trying to find new homes for "1852 asylum seekers", Mr Turnbull states New Zealand "didn't want any single men".

In 2018, Ms Ardern pursued the deal during her first bilateral with Mr Turnbull but he declined.

"I said that Australia did not want to accept New Zealand's offer to take 150 asylum seekers until after we had completed the US deal," Mr Turnbull writes.

"She was later to press me on this but wanted to prioritise taking women and children; as I pointed out these were the most likely to get offers to go to the USA."

A spokesperson for Ms Ardern described that as a fair recount as New Zealand prioritises families, children, vulnerable groups and people with high protection needs within its refugee intake.

Australia has been sharply criticised internationally for its offshore detention regime which has incarcerated hundreds of people for long periods, though Mr Turnbull said New Zealand benefitted from them.

"There has always been a lot of criticism of Australia's border protection policies from New Zealand but ... the Kiwis effectively free ride on our security," Mr Turnbull writes.

"As at 2017, NZ had taken in 33,000 refugees since the Second World War. Australia took in that many in 2016 and 2017 alone."

He also reveals admiration for New Zealand's governance in the book, saying "Australians pay too little attention to our Kiwi cousins".

In one passage, he describes drinking with Mr Key at a rooftop bar in Peru during 2018 after the election of Donald Trump.

In another, he is shocked both he and Mr Key together would be popular.

"Remarkably the sight of two former investment bankers now PMs was well received," he said.

The 65-year-old reveals himself to be a member of Ms Ardern's well-subscribed fan club.

"Jacinda is genuinely warm and engaging," he says.

"Jacinda's response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings was inspiring but not surprising: it was as natural and sincere as she is. The healing and love she showed will remain an example to leaders everywhere."

