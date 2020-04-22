World

Canada to tighten gun laws after massacre

By AAP Newswire

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - AAP

1 of 1

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to move quickly to ban the sale of military-style assault weapons after a deadly shooting spree in Nova Scotia reignited calls for stricter gun control measures.

The death toll from the weekend's shooting rampage in the country's east has risen to 20.

Police expect this number to grow as they search the charred remains of several houses set alight by the gunman during the 12-hour shooting spree.

As shocked Canadians struggle to understand the tragedy, gun control advocates are calling on Trudeau's government to enact the long-promised restrictions.

"We implore you to take one decisive, achievable action right now: ban the new sale of military style assault weapons," a coalition of four gun control groups wrote in an open letter to federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Monday.

"As has been well documented, these guns pose an excessive risk to public safety and serve no reasonable purpose."

Speaking at his daily briefing in Ottawa, Trudeau said the Liberal government was on the verge of introducing the proposed legislation when parliament was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is looking "at the right way and the right moment to bring it forward," Trudeau said.

Police have identified the killer as Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist and owner of a clinic in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Investigators were still looking for a motive for the shooting spree that unfolded in four different communities on late Saturday and early Sunday, stretching over 100km, police said.

While some of the victims were known to Wortman others appeared to have been targeted randomly, officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have said.

Wortman was seen wearing a police uniform and driving an exact replica of a police cruiser before commandeering another car during the pursuit.

They RCMP refused to discuss what kind of weapons Wortman used and whether they were obtained legally.

Canada first adopted strict gun control legislation in the years following the 1989 Montreal Massacre, when a lone gunman killed 14 female engineering students at Ecole Polytechnique and injured 28 others before turning the gun on himself.

The minority Liberal government will have to seek the support of the left-of-centre opposition parties in parliament to push the proposed ban on certain types of semi-automatic rifles through.

The Conservative Party has opposed stricter gun control measures in the past.

Latest articles

World

Congress, Trump agree on virus package

The US Congress has struck a US$US500 billion ($A795 billion) deal with the White House to help small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus cases surpass 800,000 in US

Coronavirus cases in the US have topped 800,000, accounting for more than a third of global cases, with the death toll more than 45,000.

AAP Newswire
World

Canada to tighten gun laws after massacre

Canada’s government will move to ban sales of military-style assault weapons after at least 20 people were killed in the country’s deadliest mass shooting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

What are coronavirus antibody tests?

Around 60 US companies are seeking to develop antibody tests, which can determine if a recovered coronavirus patient now has immunity.

AAP Newswire