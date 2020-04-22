World

China sees coronavirus cases in northwest

By AAP Newswire

People wear masks in Beijing - AAP

A northwestern province on the frontline of China's coronavirus battle has reported its first cases in nearly three weeks, all Chinese nationals returning from overseas, as imported infections started to level off elsewhere.

Like other countries hit by the pandemic, China has ordered tough curbs for arriving travellers, such as mandatory quarantine, besides cutting back on international flights and limiting arrivals of foreigners, including business visitors.

At the same time, with about 2.5 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide, China is warning its citizens against travelling abroad.

The consular department of China's foreign ministry said that Chinese citizens should fully assess the "serious" risk of getting infected and not being able to return.

"Those who are in China should refrain from travelling abroad, while those already overseas should avoid cross-border travel," the ministry said.

The northwestern province of Shaanxi reported 21 new infections from abroad, as well as seven cases with no clinical symptoms, all travellers on a commercial flight from Moscow bound for Beijing.

As the result of a ban on international flights arriving in Beijing, the Air China jet landed on Monday in the provincial capital of Xian, where the virus was detected by staff running tests at the airport, and confirmed on Tuesday.

All those infected were Chinese nationals.

New imported infections in mainland China fell to four on Monday, the National Health Commission said, the lowest since March 12.

Despite the curbs, the arrival of imported cases has proved difficult to predict, although in the last 14 days, Chinese citizens returning home from, or through, neighbouring Russia have constituted the majority.

Mainland China's tally of confirmed cases stood at 82,758, with 4,632 deaths, including 11 new cases on Monday, six of them local infections in Heilongjiang and one in the southern province of Guangdong.

People under observation for symptoms following contact with sufferers numbered 8791 on Monday.

