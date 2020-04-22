World

UK won’t change decision on Huawei in 5G

By AAP Newswire

Huawei - AAP

1 of 1

Britain's government made a firm decision to allow China's Huawei to have a role in building the country's 5G phone network and as far as the foreign ministry's top official understands it is not being reopened.

The UK decided in January to allow Huawei into what the government said were non-sensitive parts of its 5G network, capping its involvement at 35 per cent.

Australian politicians and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sternly criticised the decision as being dangerous for intelligence-sharing between the countries.

Asked whether he would advise the foreign minister to try to change the government's position on Huawei on Tuesday, Simon McDonald, permanent under secretary and head of the diplomatic service at the foreign ministry, told lawmakers: "As you know ... the government decided to proceed with an investment but with very strict conditions ... As far as I know that ... is a firm decision and is not being reopened."

"China is a very important partner of the United Kingdom and I think it's compatible to proceed with the Huawei decision and have the strategically independent relationship that I have been talking about."

Australia banned the Chinese company from taking part in its 5G rollout after security officials found there was no way to protect networks from a hostile state actor.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said Huawei's involvement would be reduced further than the current 35 per cent threshold, but did not provide a timeline.

Pompeo has not ruled out denying Five Eyes intelligence sharing with the UK over the Huawei decision, saying America will never send sensitive information through a network it does not trust.

But Mr Pompeo has also vowed the US will work with the UK to ensure the safety of its networks.

Latest articles

Water

Drought employment program stronger than weeds

The Drought Employment Program has continued to run across the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District, and Benalla orchardist Brett Fleming said the program came along at the right time. “I needed to find work to supplement my income from the...

Country News
Water

Industry bodies say no water, no food

Irrigators and farmers in the southern basin are desperate for water as they claim coronavirus has revealed Australia’s reliance on exports for food. A recent 60 Minutes episode said bureaucrats were refusing to give farmers along the Murray River...

Country News
Water

Class action against MDBA heats up

More than 500 landholders have so far joined a class action seeking compensation for what is described as mismanagement of water by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

Country News

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

What are coronavirus antibody tests?

Around 60 US companies are seeking to develop antibody tests, which can determine if a recovered coronavirus patient now has immunity.

AAP Newswire