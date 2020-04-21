World

Spain says epidemic slowing

By AAP Newswire

Revellers and fighting bulls at San Fermin. - AAP

1 of 1

Spain has registered another 430 coronavirus deaths and cancelled its famous San Fermin bull-running festival, but officials maintained the pandemic was slowing in one of the world's worst-hit nations.

The latest 24-hour tallies took fatalities to 21,282 and infections to 204,178 - but they represented just a 2 per cent increase, fuelling optimism the crisis may be waning at last.

Monday's 399 deaths was the lowest number since March 22.

Health emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said death data was still worrying but an overall downward trend was clear.

Despite last week's easing of restrictions to allow some workers to return, Spain still remains under the strictest lockdown in Europe, which has caused economic paralysis.

Authorities in the northern city of Pamplona regretfully called off the annual San Fermin bull-running festival, which draws thousands of tourists and was made famous in Ernest Hemingway's novel The Sun Also Rises.

It was the first time the week-long party had been suspended in its entirety since 1978 during Spain's turbulent transition to democracy after the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

"As expected as it was, it still leaves us deeply sad," said acting mayor Ana Elizalde.

In the latest gloomy economic forecast, Spain's BBVA bank's research unit said it expected the economy to contract 8 per cent in 2020 before recovering 5.7 per cent next year, under the assumption that Spain's lockdown will end in late May.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will seek parliamentary approval to extend the lockdown by two weeks to May 9, but will continue easing some restrictions.

The government is considering allowing limited outings for children and for people to practice non-contact sports like jogging or cycling, but children would be unable to play freely with their neighbours again for some time.

There had been growing calls for children to be allowed out, including from Colombian pop singer Shakira who lives in Barcelona with footballer Gerard Pique and their two children.

Latest articles

Shepparton

Shepparton mall shoppers will return

Shane Sali is a Shepparton retailer whose family celebrates 50 years of Maude St Mall trading this year. Here, Mr Sali replies to former Shepparton Mayor Geoff Dobson’s response to the proposed Mall redevelopment project published in yesterday’s...

John Lewis
News

Are you a young artist? Become a Shepparton pen-pal

Young artists are being invited to become pen-pals with older residents marooned in aged care centres because of coronavirus restrictions. Shepparton Art Museum has teamed up with schools project I Wish I’d Asked to send artworks and messages to...

John Lewis
News

Families encouraged to create lanterns for Anzac Day at dawn

Shepparton’s Cody and Ethan Montgomery have attended an Anzac Day dawn service every year since before they can remember.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

What are coronavirus antibody tests?

Around 60 US companies are seeking to develop antibody tests, which can determine if a recovered coronavirus patient now has immunity.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire