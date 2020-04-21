World

Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown

By AAP Newswire

Mourners follow a hearse for a burial in Northern Italy. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says Italy will announce by the end of this week plans for the gradual reopening from a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus emergency.

The plans will be applied starting from May 4, he said on Tuesday.

The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and preventing people leaving their homes for all but essential needs, has been in place since March 9, putting a major strain on the euro zone's third largest economy.

"I wish I could say: let's reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning ... But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far," Conte wrote in a Facebook post.

"We must act on the basis of a national (reopening) plan, which however takes into account the territorial peculiarities."

After the government shuttered businesses not deemed essential to the supply chain on March 22, calls have recently been growing from industry lobbies to reopen some activities to prevent an economic catastrophe.

Italy's Treasury expects the economy to contract by around 8 per cent this year underscoring the negative impact of the nationwide restrictions.

Conte said the easing of restrictions would happen on the basis of a thorough study and scientific data and not to "satisfy a part of public opinion or to satisfy the requests of some production categories, individual companies or specific regions".

"The easing brings with it the real risk of a decided increase in the contagion curve and we must be prepared to contain this ascent to the minimum levels, so that the risk of contagion is 'tolerable'," he added.

The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 2,256 on Monday, the lowest level in well over a month, Italy's Civil Protection Agency said.

The total death toll stood at 24,114, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

Latest articles

Rugby

Titans have no hard feelings over Watkins

Former Gold Coast centre, England international Kallum Watkins, has reportedly signed until the end of 2023 with UK Super League club Toronto.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Castle to resume rugby broadcast talks

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle will resume broadcast deal talks after they were put on hold during the code’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle is treading carefully but says efforts to resume with Tests and club rugby against New Zealand make “a lot of sense”.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for answers in Canadian shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history and authorities are searching for answers.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

What are coronavirus antibody tests?

Around 60 US companies are seeking to develop antibody tests, which can determine if a recovered coronavirus patient now has immunity.

AAP Newswire