Subdued celebrations for Queen’s birthday

Queen Elizabeth turns 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown means there will be little fanfare to mark the occasion.

The Queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted.

Royal birthdays and anniversaries are traditionally marked by ceremonial gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various locations across London, but the Queen felt it would be inappropriate to allow this to go ahead given the circumstances.

Flags are usually flown on government buildings to mark the Queen's birthday but officials have been told that this year not everyone would be expected to arrange for that to happen.

The Queen herself is staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.

From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including only the fifth televised address of her 68-year reign.

On Monday Philip made a statement, a rare event since he retired from public life three years ago, to thank those involved in the response to the coronavirus crisis.

Buckingham Palace last month said a parade to celebrate the Queen's official birthday, which usually takes place in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form in light of restrictions on social gatherings.