At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

By AAP Newswire

A supplied photo of Constable Heidi Stevenson

A gunman disguised as a police officer has gone on a 12-hour rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, shooting people in their homes, setting fires and killing at least 18 people.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was also among the dead in the weekend attack.

Police did not provide a motive for the killings.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the gunman killed at least 18.

"How could this happen? We may never know why," Trudeau told a news conference on Monday.

"But we do know this. No one man's action can build a wall between us and a better day - no matter how evil, how thoughtless or how destructive."

Police began advising residents overnight on Saturday in the rural town of Portapique, north of Halifax, to lock their doors and stay in their basements.

Several bodies were later found inside and outside one home on the street where the suspect lived, authorities said.

Bodies were also found at several other locations within about a 50km area from the neighbourhood.

Authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims before attacking randomly. Several homes in the area were set on fire.

Police said the suspected gunman wore a police uniform at one point and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

"That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act," Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said.

He said many of the victims did not know the shooter and authorities believe he acted alone.

According to his high school yearbook, Wortman long had a fascination with the Mounties.

A police officer among the dead was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force. Another officer was wounded.

Also among the dead was a schoolteacher and two healthcare workers at local nursing homes.

Wortman, owned a denture practice in in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, and lived part time in Portatipique, according to residents of the town.

