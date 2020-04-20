World

India reports biggest one-day virus spike

By AAP Newswire

A man rides a scooter through a crowded market area - AAP

1 of 1

India has recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as the government eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume.

An additional 1553 cases were reported over 24 hours, raising the national total past 17,000. At least 543 people have died from COVID-19 and epidemiologists forecast the peak may not be reached before June.

The shelter-in-place orders imposed in India on March 24 halted all but essential services. Starting on Monday, limited industry and farming were allowed to resume where employers could meet social distancing and hygiene norms, and migrant workers can travel within states to factories, farms and other work sites.

"In the event a group of migrants wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located, they would be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work," India's home ministry said in a letter to state governments.

However, government surveys in the central Indian state of Maharashtra, the worst-hit by the virus, have suggested few companies eligible to restart operations can do so because they are required to transport and shelter workers as a virus-prevention measure.

The loosening of restrictions comes as India continues to ramp up testing, build up stocks of ventilators and personal protective equipment, and prepare makeshift isolation wards and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

In Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and home to Asia's largest slum, city authorities were planning to administer hydroxycloroquine to thousands of slum-dwellers over 14 days to gauge whether the drug helped to slow the spread of the disease in a place where social distancing norms aren't possible to achieve.

It was unclear how many people would participate in the experiment, or when it would begin. President Donald Trump has touted the malaria drug to treat COVID-19, though its efficacy against the disease is unproven.

Latest articles

National

Man drugged, abused girlfriend’s sister

A man who plied his girlfriend’s little sister with cannabis before sexually abusing her over seven years has been jailed.

AAP Newswire
National

ABC defends racing boss’s defamation claim

A defamation claim by Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys against the ABC will be heard by the Federal Court in September.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne murder accused in court

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man in suburban Melbourne.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Canada’s deadliest shooting: 17 dead

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy daily virus death toll climbs by 602

Italy has announced fewer than 3000 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily infection figure in more than a month.

AAP Newswire