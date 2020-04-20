World

NZ set to loosen COVID-19 lockdown

By AAP Newswire

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern may soon announce an easing of virus measures. - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand has now recorded nine straight days of under 20 new COVID-19 cases, heightening hopes the country's extreme lockdown will be loosened.

On Monday, health authorities announced a fresh nine cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1440.

Of that, 974 people have recovered from the virus.

With no deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's death toll stands at 12.

The New Zealand Cabinet is meeting on Monday to make a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or reduce the most onerous restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the decision at 2pm AEST.

Latest articles

National

Face mask supply vital for surgery restart

Australia’s top doctors say hospitals must have adequate supplies of face masks and protective equipment before elective surgeries resume amid coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Joel Edgerton to feature in SA ‘thriller’

A new feature film starring Joel Edgerton will be shot in South Australia, with work to begin “as soon as possible” once coronavirus restrictions ease.

AAP Newswire
National

Uni students want fees cut during pandemic

The National Union of Students has launched a campaign with demands to help keep students afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy daily virus death toll climbs by 602

Italy has announced fewer than 3000 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily infection figure in more than a month.

AAP Newswire
World

Canada’s deadliest shooting: 17 dead

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada’s history.

AAP Newswire