NZ set to loosen COVID-19 lockdown

World
NZ set to loosen COVID-19 lockdownBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
New Zealand has now recorded nine straight days of under 20 new COVID-19 cases, heightening hopes the country's extreme lockdown will be loosened.
On Monday, health authorities announced a fresh nine cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1440.
Of that, 974 people have recovered from the virus.
With no deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's death toll stands at 12.
The New Zealand Cabinet is meeting on Monday to make a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or reduce the most onerous restrictions.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the decision at 2pm AEST.