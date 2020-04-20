At least two die in Canada rampage: report

At least two people, one of them a police officer, have died in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia after a gunman went on a 12-hour rampage, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reports.

The accused gunman - 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman - is one of the dead, it said, citing sources.

Police arrested Wortman after a car chase earlier on Sunday on suspicion of shooting several people, whose conditions they did not specify.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the incident occurred in the small Atlantic coastal town of Portapique, about 130km north of the provincial capital Halifax.

Premier Stephen McNeil said "this is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history", without giving details.

A police spokeswoman in Nova Scotia declined to comment on the CBC report.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, deplored what he called "a terrible situation".

Portapique residents said the incident started late on Saturday night when police urged everyone to stay indoors. One man said he saw at least three separate fires.

One local resident said she came across two burning police vehicles while out driving on Sunday morning.

"There was one officer we could see on scene and then all of a sudden, he went running toward one of the burning vehicles," Darcy Sack told the CBC.

"We heard gunshots," she said, adding that one police officer looked to have been injured.

Police initially said Wortman was driving what appeared to be a police car and was wearing a uniform but later reported he was at the wheel of an SUV.