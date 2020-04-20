US governors say it’s too soon to reopen

Governors in US states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus have sparred with President Donald Trump over claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies.

"The administration I think is trying to ramp up testing, they are doing some things with respect to private labs," Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told CNN.

"But to try to push this off, to say the governors have plenty of testing and they should just get to work on testing, somehow we aren't doing our jobs, is absolutely false."

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told CNN claims by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that states have plenty of tests were "just delusional".

Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC are still seeing increasing cases even as the epicentre of the US outbreak, New York, has started to see declines.

The state of New York reported 507 coronavirus deaths and 1384 hospitalisations on Saturday, down from 540 deaths and 1915 admissions the previous day.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday all indications are "we are on a descent" in the COVID-19 outbreak but "it is no time to relax".

Boston and Chicago are also emerging hotspots with recent surges in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Several states, including Ohio, Texas and Florida, have said they aim to reopen parts of their economies, perhaps by May 1 or even sooner, but appear to be staying cautious.

Trump's guidelines to reopen the economy recommend a state record 14 days of declining case numbers before gradually lifting restrictions.

Yet the president appeared to encourage protesters who want the measures removed sooner, with a series of Twitter posts on Friday calling for them to "LIBERATE" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

The US has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 730,000 infections and over 39,000 deaths.

Demonstrations to demand an end to stay-at-home measures that have pummelled the US economy have erupted in a few spots in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitals of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

US lawmakers are close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said.