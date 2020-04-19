Spain’s coronavirus deaths surpass 20,000

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 20,043, according to the health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 565 people died, the ministry reported on Saturday.

It was 20 fewer than the previous day.

Spain is the third-hardest hit country in the world after the US and Italy.

The toll may not show the entire picture, and the government has started working on unifying how deaths are recorded and reported by each region.

Head of the health emergency services (CCAES) Fernando Simon said Spain's strict curfew seems to be helping as the rate of transmission is slowing.

Simon expects the numbers to fall even more steeply in the coming days.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 4500 new infections, bringing the total to nearly 192,000.

The infection growth rate has fallen to 2.4 per cent, from highs of 20 per cent.

The number of recoveries has risen by 3000 to 75,000.

Pressure on hospitals and intensive care units, which were on the verge of collapse in some regions, is also continually decreasing, according to authorities.