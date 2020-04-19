World

Spain’s coronavirus deaths surpass 20,000

By AAP Newswire

A cemetery in Barcelona, Spain - AAP

1 of 1

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 20,043, according to the health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 565 people died, the ministry reported on Saturday.

It was 20 fewer than the previous day.

Spain is the third-hardest hit country in the world after the US and Italy.

The toll may not show the entire picture, and the government has started working on unifying how deaths are recorded and reported by each region.

Head of the health emergency services (CCAES) Fernando Simon said Spain's strict curfew seems to be helping as the rate of transmission is slowing.

Simon expects the numbers to fall even more steeply in the coming days.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 4500 new infections, bringing the total to nearly 192,000.

The infection growth rate has fallen to 2.4 per cent, from highs of 20 per cent.

The number of recoveries has risen by 3000 to 75,000.

Pressure on hospitals and intensive care units, which were on the verge of collapse in some regions, is also continually decreasing, according to authorities.

Latest articles

Rugby

Watkins granted immediate Titans release

England rugby league star Kallum Watkins has been released by NRL club Gold Coast in order to return home to the UK after his father contracted coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fittler welcomes prospect of late Origin

This year’s State of Origin series could be played after a possible grand final in November, and NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons it’s a great idea.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

Kevin Rudd joins IMF advisory group

Kevin Rudd has joined an International Monetary Fund external advisory group to tackle issues including the coronavirus and its global economic impact.

AAP Newswire