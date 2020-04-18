World

Trump wants virus restrictions eased

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump. - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump has urged supporters to "LIBERATE" three states led by Democratic governors, apparently encouraging the growing protests against the stay-at-home restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus.

A day after laying out a road map to gradually reopen the crippled economy, Trump took to Twitter with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used in demanding the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.

"LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" "LIBERATE VIRGINIA," he said in a tweet-storm in which he also lashed out at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for criticising the federal response. Cuomo "should spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining,"' the president said.

Responding to pleas from governors for help from Washington in ramping up testing for the virus, Trump put the burden back on them: "The States have to step up their TESTING!"

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to see businesses reopen quickly and claimed earlier this week that he possesses total authority over the matter, even though the lockdowns and other social-distancing measures have been imposed by state and local leaders, not Washington.

On Thursday, the president detailed a three-step set of guidelines for easing restrictions over a span of several weeks in places that have robust testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, assuring the nation's governors: "You're going to call your own shots."

Some states did take some of the nation's first, small steps toward loosening restrictions.

In Florida, GOP Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for municipalities to reopen beaches and parks if they could do so safely. In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott said stores could begin selling curbside, nonessential surgery could resume and state parks could reopen.

But governors of both parties Friday suggested they would be cautious in returning to normal, with some of them warning that they can't do it without help from Washington to expand testing.

"The federal government cannot wipe its hands of this and say, 'Oh, the states are responsible for testing,'" Cuomo said. "We cannot do it without federal help."

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican ally of Trump's, said he would listen to medical experts in deciding how to move forward.

"I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart is the wrong thing that's going to endanger our people," he said.

Latest articles

Soccer

EPL clubs weigh options but left in limbo

The English Premier League says it aims to complete all remaining fixtures but adds a deadline for finishing would be “tentative” due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds United great Hunter dies, aged 76

Former Leeds United and England defender Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Maradona statue dons face mask

A statue of footballing legend Diego Maradona is now sporting a mask in Buenos Aires as authorities raise awareness of quarantining during the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

Kevin Rudd joins IMF advisory group

Kevin Rudd has joined an International Monetary Fund external advisory group to tackle issues including the coronavirus and its global economic impact.

AAP Newswire