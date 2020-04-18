World

Wet markets must conform to standards: WHO

By AAP Newswire

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - AAP

1 of 1

Any "wet markets" that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told a briefing.

Suspicion has fallen on a market selling live animals in the Chinese city of Wuhan as the possible origin of the new coronavirus.

"When these markets are allowed to reopen, it should only be on condition they conform to stringent food and hygiene standards," Tedros said on Friday.

"Governments must rigorously enforce bans on trade of wildlife for food."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton woman’s trailblazing tale to become first female town clerk

In 1976, Pat Smith became the first female town clerk in Victoria. Ten years earlier the so-called ‘marriage bar’, banning married women from working in the public service, had been lifted but businesses and government were still...

Shepparton News
News

Anzac and Golden Syrup Biscuit Sandwiches

Enjoy this twist on the traditional Anzac biscuit as we celebrate Anzac Day on Saturday, April 25. Makes: 24 Preparation: 30 minutes Cooking: 20 minutes Ingredients: 110 g rolled oats 150 g plain flour 225 g white sugar...

Country News
News

Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries

The residents of a Tatura retirement village can rest easy after a teenager accused of a string of aggravated burglaries at the village was arrested. Police Operation Greenery kicked off earlier this year following a string of aggravated burglaries...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.

AAP Newswire
World

Kevin Rudd joins IMF advisory group

Kevin Rudd has joined an International Monetary Fund external advisory group to tackle issues including the coronavirus and its global economic impact.

AAP Newswire