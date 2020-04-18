US-Russian space crew returns to earth

A US-Russian crew has landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan following a stint on the International Space Station and was greeted with extra precautions due to the coronavirus.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka touched down as scheduled at 11.16am local time on Friday.

Their Soyuz capsule landed under a striped orange-and-white parachute about 150 kilometrse southeast of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.

On Friday, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said it had 42 coronavirus cases and reported the first deaths.

It said two workers who died had tested positive for the virus and another employee, who died of pneumonia, was suspected of having the infection.

Russian officials said they took stringent measures to protect the crew members amid the pandemic.

The recovery team and medical personnel assigned to help the three out of the capsule and to perform post-flight checks were under close medical observation for nearly a month before the landing and were tested for the coronavirus.

Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin said the three astronauts were feeling well.

The crew members smiled as they talked to medical experts wearing masks.

Following a quick checkup, they were flown by helicopter to Baikonur. From there, Skripochka will be taken to Moscow, while Morgan and Meir will be driven from Baikonur to Kyzylorda, 300km away, to board a NASA flight to Houston.

Restrictions on international flights imposed by Kazakhstan required the long drive, said Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, a Russian medical official who oversaw the crew's return.