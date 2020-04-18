French death toll rises but ICU cases fall

5370537724001

France has registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.

And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said on Friday the total number of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the ninth day in a row at 6027, a low point since April 1.