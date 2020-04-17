World

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen out of prison soon

By AAP Newswire

Trump Russia Probe Cohen - AAP

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is being released from prison early due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including finance fraud for Trump's 2016 campaign, tax fraud, bank fraud and lying to Congress.

He has been serving time at a federal prison in Otisville, New York and will serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement.

Before being released early, Cohen will undergo a 14-day quarantine. Federal data shows 14 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive at the Otisville prison where he is currently located.

Cohen had previously attempted to be sent home early after serving only 10 months of his sentence, but a federal judge denied his request. He originally was scheduled to be released in November nex year.

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly throughout the country, jails and prisons have been particularly dangerous sites for people to contract the virus.

