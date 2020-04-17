World

Two new COVID-19 deaths in New Zealand

By AAP Newswire

A man being tested at a pop-up coronavirus testing station in NZ. - AAP

Two elderly New Zealanders have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the country's overall death tally to 11.

A South Island woman in her 80s became the seventh person to die linked to the Rosewood rest home in Christchurch.

A man in his 90s died at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton.

His case was linked to a cluster at Matamata, where a local pub held a St Patrick's Day celebration on March 17.

"The fact we knew we would lose some New Zealanders to COVID-19 doesn't lessen the shock or sadness when it happens," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

Another possible death linked to coronavirus, of an Invercargill man in his 70s who died at home, is being investigated by health officials.

New Zealand recorded its lowest daily increase in a month on Friday, with just eight new cases.

The country's overall case count is 1409.

Kiwis - and particularly those in business - are hoping Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lessen the country's lockdown next week when it comes up for review.

New data revealed on Friday shows how the the pandemic is affecting New Zealand's economy and people.

The number of Kiwis seeking the dole has grown by more than 22,000, or roughly 15 per cent, in the last three weeks despite the implementation of a vast wage subsidy scheme to prevent job losses.

That program has paid out more than $9 billion dollars in up-front cheques to businesses.

Traffic levels have lowered by up to 80 per cent on the same time last year.

Accordingly, spending on fuel is down almost 20 per cent since the start of the year, with hospitality and apparel spending down by more than 30 per cent.

Business confidence, as measured by ANZ New Zealand, is also at a record low.

