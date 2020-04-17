World

At least 32 Rohingya dead on rescued boat

By AAP Newswire

Rohingya refugees in Teknaf near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh - AAP

At least 32 ethnic Rohingya have died on a ship that drifted for weeks after it failed to reach Malaysia, Bangladesh coast guard officials say.

A total of 396 starving survivors were rescued from the vessel.

A human rights group said it believed more boats carrying Rohingya - a Muslim minority group - were adrift at sea, with coronavirus lockdowns in Malaysia and Thailand making it harder for them to find refuge.

"They were at sea for about two months and were starving," a Bangladesh coastguard official told Reuters in a message on Thursday, adding that the ship was brought to shore late on Wednesday.

The 396 survivors will be handed to the UN refugee agency, said the official, who had initially said they would be sent to Myanmar.

The official also revised the death toll to 32 from 24.

